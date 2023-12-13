House Sets Up Email Address for Antisemitism Reports

The House Education and the Workforce Committee said Wednesday that it's setting up an email address for reports of antisemitism on college campuses.

According to the announcement, college students, faculty and other community members can send reports to report.antisemitism@mail.house.gov.

"In the wake of the December 5 hearing with the presidents of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT, Committee Members have received dozens of messages from across the country from those interested in sharing cases of antisemitism at their respective institutions," Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said in a statement.

"Having a centralized reporting system allows the Committee to more effectively review and act on credible cases of antisemitism. I believe this resource will play an important role in helping the Committee conduct its investigation and bring real accountability to institutions that are failing their students and faculty."

After the committee’s hearing last week about antisemitism on college campuses, Foxx later announced an investigation into "the learning environments" at Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and other schools.

During the hearing, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., grilled the university presidents, asking each if the call for genocide against the Jewish people violates bullying or harassment policies on their campuses.

The vague answers that each president gave — essentially that it depends on the context — led to widespread backlash and calls to resign, with Penn President Liz Magill stepping down.

The House was also slated to vote on a resolution Wednesday denouncing the presidents of the three higher education institutions.