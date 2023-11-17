×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: honda | acura | recall | nhtsa | cars

Honda Recalls 250K Vehicles for Potential Engine Stalls

By    |   Friday, 17 November 2023 09:20 PM EST

Honda is recalling almost 250,000 vehicles for two problems: potential engine stalling or improper operation while driving, according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency posted a letter sent to Honda Thursday acknowledging the company's notification of the recall, which impacts certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

According to the letter, the recall involves a manufacturing error in those models regarding the connection of the rod bearing in the engine which could cause "wear and seize" that could damage the engine.

"A damaged engine may run improperly or stall while driving, increasing the risk of fire, crash, or injury," the letter read.

The company started notifying dealers Nov. 9 and is expected to notify owners by letters scheduled to be mailed out by Jan. 2, 2024. Dealers will inspect and replace the engine as necessary without charge, according to the agency.

The Associated Press reported that Honda currently has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem, but no reported injuries.

"During production of the crankshaft, due to improper settings of equipment used to manufacture the engine crankshaft, the crank pin was improperly ground, resulting in crank pins with a crown or convex shape that are out of specification," the company said, announcing the recall Friday. "Owners should watch for abnormal engine noise, engine stalling, and/or decreased engine output with engine check lamp illumination."

Honda said the vehicles identified for the recall were determined based on manufacturing records and the "production range reflects all possible vehicles that could experience the problem."

The company estimates that just 1% of the 248,999 vehicles identified are expected to have the defect.

"Registered owners of all affected vehicles will be contacted by mail and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer, as applicable," the company said. "Owners can determine if their specific vehicles are included in the recall by visiting www.recalls.axcura.com or www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138."

More than 1.2 million vehicles were recalled for a faulty rear camera caused by a cable connection in June, Investopedia reported at the time.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Charles Kim | editorial.kim@newsmax.com

Charles Kim, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years in reporting on news and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Honda is recalling almost 250,000 vehicles for a potential engine stalling or improper operation while driving, according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
honda, acura, recall, nhtsa, cars
387
2023-20-17
Friday, 17 November 2023 09:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved