Honda Recalls 250K Vehicles for Potential Engine Stalls

Honda is recalling almost 250,000 vehicles for two problems: potential engine stalling or improper operation while driving, according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency posted a letter sent to Honda Thursday acknowledging the company's notification of the recall, which impacts certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

According to the letter, the recall involves a manufacturing error in those models regarding the connection of the rod bearing in the engine which could cause "wear and seize" that could damage the engine.

"A damaged engine may run improperly or stall while driving, increasing the risk of fire, crash, or injury," the letter read.

The company started notifying dealers Nov. 9 and is expected to notify owners by letters scheduled to be mailed out by Jan. 2, 2024. Dealers will inspect and replace the engine as necessary without charge, according to the agency.

The Associated Press reported that Honda currently has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem, but no reported injuries.

"During production of the crankshaft, due to improper settings of equipment used to manufacture the engine crankshaft, the crank pin was improperly ground, resulting in crank pins with a crown or convex shape that are out of specification," the company said, announcing the recall Friday. "Owners should watch for abnormal engine noise, engine stalling, and/or decreased engine output with engine check lamp illumination."

Honda said the vehicles identified for the recall were determined based on manufacturing records and the "production range reflects all possible vehicles that could experience the problem."

The company estimates that just 1% of the 248,999 vehicles identified are expected to have the defect.

"Registered owners of all affected vehicles will be contacted by mail and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer, as applicable," the company said. "Owners can determine if their specific vehicles are included in the recall by visiting www.recalls.axcura.com or www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138."

More than 1.2 million vehicles were recalled for a faulty rear camera caused by a cable connection in June, Investopedia reported at the time.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.