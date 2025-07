New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called on the White House to take action to address risks of drone attacks on the U.S., citing a series of incidents last year and their use in international military operations.

"An attack against strategic military and critical infrastructure in New York poses an urgent danger to the United States," Hochul said in a letter to President Donald Trump made public Monday. "The reality is that the federal government is unprepared and poorly postured to detect and mitigate (drone) threats, and states are hamstrung by a lack of legislative authority and action by the Federal Aviation Administration."