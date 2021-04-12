Juvenile Reported Dead, Officer Hurt in Gunfire at a Tennessee High School

A juvenile was killed and a police officer wounded Monday afternoon during a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the situation who are not authorized to speak about what transpired.

The Knoxville Police Department confirmed the shooting on its Twitter account, albeit without detail. The local paper said a medical examiner's vehicle left the school about 5 p.m.

It also reported that the wounded police officer is the Austin-East school resource officer, who was shot in the hip and was undergoing surgery.

The paper said one person was detained.

There was no detail about the reported fatality as of the time of publication.

Soon after the violent episode, the Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were at the site of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. The online posting confirmed that a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted later Monday that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said. He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about “this tragic situation" and that additional information would be provided later.

Police urged people to avoid the area, adding a reunification site had been set up on a baseball field behind the school for students to be reunited with family.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents had gone to the school. The bureau, which is the state's top crime-fighting agency, didn't elaborate but said it would provide more information later.

Last week, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed off on legislation that would make Tennessee the latest state to soon allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns – openly or concealed -- without first clearing a background check and training. Lee backed the legislation over objections from law enforcement groups, who argued that the state’s existing permit system provided an important safeguard for knowing who should or shouldn’t be carrying a gun.

The law, which does not apply to long guns, will take effect July 1. The new measure also increases certain penalties. For example, theft of a firearm — now a misdemeanor that carries a 30-day sentence — will become a felony with a mandatory six month incarceration. It also makes exceptions for people with certain mental illnesses and criminal convictions.

When asked earlier this year whether other recent mass shootings in Georgia, Colorado and others gave him any concern about timing, Lee has previously said the increased penalties mean that “we in fact will be strengthening laws that would help prevent gun crimes in the future.”