Stavridis: Ceasefire 'Direct Result' of Trump's Win

Hezbollah's willingness to cease fire against Israel is a "direct result" of President-elect Donald Trump's impending return to the White House, according to former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis.

"You're seeing Hezbollah willing to go to a ceasefire," Stavridis told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"I think that's a direct result of the presence of a new Trump administration coming on."

Trump has campaigned on what he has called President Joe Biden's weakness and Iran appeasement making America more weak on the world stage and the world less stable as wars rage in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Now, the world is holding its collective "breath" for Trump, Stavridis told host John Catsimatidis.

"In many capitals around the world, the leaders are holding their breath — just unsure of what's coming," Stavridis said.

Notably, Iran is "very vulnerable" now, he added.

Uncertainty of Trump has given pause to the rival world powers, but it can be concerning for allies, including NATO, Stavridis warned.

"If that is used as a negotiating ploy, as a way to keep an opponent off balance, it works out pretty well," he said. "When it's used with our allies and partners and friends, like the NATO alliance, it can have consequences that are less good."

Trump has placed retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as the envoy for Ukraine and Russia to negotiate peace and keep Russia at bay against NATO, while former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee will be the U.S. ambassador to Israel who will help settle tensions in the Middle East, if not end talk of a Palestinian state in Gaza that has proved to be a haven for terrorist activist against Israel for decades.