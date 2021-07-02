Miami Herald: Biden's Hand on DeSantis' Arm Shows His 'Humanity'

The Miami Herald, in a Friday editorial, says a photo of President Joe Biden with his hand on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ arm shows the president’s humanity.

The photo was taken while Biden was in South Florida on Thursday meeting with first responders and officials to discuss the deadly collapse of a portion of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside.

Biden also met with families of the victims of the collapse.

“They’re going through hell — those who survived the collapse, as well as those who are missing loved ones,” Biden said after spending about three hours with family members of people impacted by the June 24 collapse, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

And the Herald noted: “After almost 18 months of a highly politicized response — or maybe non-response — to the deadly coronavirus, in this state and others across the nation, it is breathtaking to see Florida’s Republican Gov. DeSantis standing shoulder to shoulder with political rival, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz one day, and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on another — both Democrats.

“But a photo of our governor, sitting next to our president who, as he talks to local leaders, lightly places his hand on DeSantis arm, is the most moving of all,” the newspaper said.

“It’s an unconscious and uninhibited show of a shared humanity. It’s a natural, but still remarkable, gesture that we hope will set the tone for the challenging steps ahead.”

DeSantis and Biden could end up facing each other in the race for the White House in 2024.