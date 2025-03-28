Poll: 54 Percent of Voters Say Hegseth Should Resign

Fifty-four percent of registered voters say Pete Hegseth should resign following the release of a Signal chat showing he provided the exact timing of warplane launches and when bombs would drop against Houthis in Yemen earlier this week, according to a poll released Friday by J.L. Partners-Daily Mail.

Twenty-two percent of those surveyed said they backed Hegseth to stay, while 24% said they weren’t sure. Thirty-eight percent of Republicans said Hegseth should go, compared with 33% who said she should stay in the role.

The survey, conducted March 25-27 among 1,001 registered voters, also found that 47% think that national security adviser Mike Waltz should also resign, compared with 21% who disagreed. Thirty-two percent said they were unsure.

Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who was accidentally added to the Signal chat by Waltz, posted screenshots of the texts, which included multiple details of the impending strike.

Hegseth’s spokesman, Sean Parnell, said in a statement Wednesday that “there were no classified materials or war plans shared. The Secretary was merely updating the group on a plan that was underway.”

The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.