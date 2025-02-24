WATCH TV LIVE

Hegseth: Fired JAG Officers Were 'Roadblocks'

By    |   Monday, 24 February 2025 07:56 PM EST

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that two JAG officers (judge advocates general) were fired, as they served as "roadblocks" to President Donald Trump's agenda, The Hill reported.

"It's not about roadblocks to an agenda," Hegseth told reporters. "It's roadblocks to orders that are given by a commander in chief."

The JAG officers, whose roles involved advising military leaders on legal matters, were dismissed as part of a broader shake-up at the Pentagon that has also included the removal of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Hegseth emphasized that the firings were necessary to ensure that legal counsel within the military aligns with the administration's directives.

"Ultimately, I want the best possible lawyers in each service to provide the best possible recommendations, no matter what, to lawful orders that are given," Hegseth said. "And we didn't think those particular positions were well-suited, and so we're looking for the best."

The move has sparked criticism, with some legal experts warning that the dismissal of senior military legal officers could signal a shift in how military law is interpreted under the Trump administration. Georgetown Law professor Rosa Brooks posted to X that such firings are "even more chilling than firing the four stars."

"It's what you do when you're planning to break the law: You get rid of any lawyers who might try to slow you down," Brooks wrote.

Hegseth dismissed those concerns in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," calling them "hyperbole."

"We want lawyers who give sound constitutional advice and don't exist to attempt to be roadblocks," he said, adding that the current system of selecting JAG officers perpetuates the status quo.

"Well, guess what?" he added. "The status quo hasn't worked very well at the Pentagon. It's time for fresh blood."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 24 February 2025 07:56 PM
