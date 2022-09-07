×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: heat | california | energy | alert | electricity | blackouts

High Temps Spark California Energy Alert

thermometer shown
High temperatures sparked a rare level 3 "Energy Emergency" in California this week. (Günter Albers/Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 September 2022 11:29 AM EDT

This week's intense heat pushed California's energy demand to all-time record levels.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a rare level 3 "Energy Emergency" on Tuesday night, urging consumers to cut back on energy use to protect the power grid.

EEA 3 alerts are issued when ISO is unable to meet minimum contingency reserve requirements and may force the potential for rotating power outages.

According to the ISO website, Tuesday's peak use exceeded 51,000 megawatts, topping the previous daily record of 50,270 megawatts in 2006.

Late Tuesday night, natural gas was responsible for over 50% of California's power supply.

Over 30,000 people were in the dark, that number climbing quickly to over 70,000 by Tuesday night. ISO anticipates additional outages over the next several days as high temperatures will remain well above 100 degrees.

California's most intense heat wave of the year broke record highs.

On Thursday, the mercury hit 127 degrees in Death Valley National Park, making it the hottest temperature ever recorded for the month of September.

On Tuesday, Sacramento recorded its all-time record high temperature of 115 degrees, breaking the old record of 114 set in 1925.

In Fresno, the mercury climbed to 111 over Labor Day weekend after seven consecutive days of temperatures of 105 degrees or higher.

Forecast high temperatures are expected to remain well above 100 through Friday across California, pushing energy demand to record levels through the week.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
This week's intense heat pushed California's energy demand to all-time record levels.
heat, california, energy, alert, electricity, blackouts
236
2022-29-07
Wednesday, 07 September 2022 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved