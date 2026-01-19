Bipartisan Healthcare Plan May Be Unveiled Monday

Congressional negotiators are reportedly expected to unveil a bipartisan healthcare package as soon as Monday afternoon, reviving key elements of a deal that collapsed in late 2024.

The plan will come without an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which expired at the end of 2025 and face resistance from GOP leadership, sources told Axios.

The agreement would tackle long-delayed priorities, including reforms to pharmacy benefit managers, known as PBMs — the intermediaries between drugmakers and insurers — and new limits on how hospitals bill for outpatient services, according to the report.

Supporters say the measures are aimed at lowering costs and curbing overbilling.

"You've got to work something; you've got to use ingenuity," President Donald Trump told House Republicans at the Trump-Kennedy Center earlier this month.

"I'm not sure that I've ever said anything that was more impactful.

"If you can somehow do that, you're going to have this.

"This is going to be your issue," Trump said.

A separate bipartisan Senate effort to revive the subsidies is ongoing but lacks sufficient Republican support.

Provisions under discussion include multiyear renewals of community health center funding, extensions of Medicare telehealth payment flexibilities, and changes to Medicare Part D that would stop PBM compensation from being tied to drug prices.

Another measure would require unique identifiers for hospital outpatient departments to help prevent excessive billing.

If negotiations hold, lawmakers are expected to attach the package to the next government funding bill and bring it to a vote this month.

Congress faces a Jan. 30 deadline on the continuing resolution set to expire.

