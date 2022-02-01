13 Black Colleges Targeted With Bomb Threats as Black History Month Begins

At least 13 historically Black colleges and universities marked the first day of Black History Month by closing their campuses or canceling classes due to bomb threats.

According to Axios, it was the second day this week and the third in the past month that several Black learning institutions received such threats.

Six similar threats were made on Monday, Newsweek reported, and prompted the FBI's involvement.

"The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country, and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats," the agency said in a statement. "As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately."

School officials or authorities have identified the schools targeted Tuesday as Howard University, Alcorn State University, Coppin State University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, The University of the District of Columbia, Morgan State University, Kentucky State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Mississippi Valley State University and Jackson State University.

According to Frank Scott Jr., mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas, Philander Smith College and Arkansas Baptist College also received threats.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Howard University, Coppin State University, The University of the District of Columbia, Mississippi Valley State University and Jackson State University had issued all clear alerts on their social media channels.

"Our history has been one where we have endured all kinds of challenges and disruptions, but we have always emerged stronger," Morgan State University President David Wilson said in a statement Tuesday. "I’m hopeful that these bomb threats to our national treasures, and to many of our other sister [learning] institutions, will be aggressively investigated by the FBI."

Howard University is notable, as it also received a bomb threat on Monday morning and was part of a round of bomb threats made against learning institutions on Jan. 5, making it the only school targeted in each wave, Newsweek reported.

On Tuesday, former police chief and Democratic Rep. Val Demings, of Florida, tweeted that the threats "demand a response."

"As a former law enforcement officer, I'll keep working to make sure our institutions and law enforcement have the resources they need to keep all of our students and communities safe," Demings wrote.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Monday called for "a complete and thorough investigation.”

"The terror [the threats have] caused raises serious questions about the existence of hate-based violence across our nation and in our communities," Hoyer said.