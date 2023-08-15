×
Tags: hawaii | maui wildfires | property | finance

Hawaii Warns Against Purchasing Land of Wildfire Victims

By    |   Tuesday, 15 August 2023 04:40 PM EDT

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, condemned an effort by some realtors to purchase, from residents, land in Maui that has been devastated by the recent wildfires.

In a Tuesday press release, Green said he has approached state Attorney General Anne E. Lopez about establishing a moratorium on "any sales of properties that have been damaged or destroyed" in the fires.

"I would caution people that it's going to be a very long time before any growth or housing can be built," Green emphasized. "And so, you would be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here."

Green also pledged to approve the construction of a memorial for the people killed and homes destroyed at the site and "invest state resources to preserve and protect this land for our people."

His comments arrive after Kāko'o Haleakalā, an advocacy group for native Hawaiians, claimed in an Instagram video that investors and realtors were trying to buy the land following the wildfires.

"If you are a victim and they are calling you, please get their name, get their business name, so we can put them on blast," the individual in the video said.

Maui was hit abruptly by a string of fires over the last week that continue to rage, destroying farmland, houses, and schools. As of Monday, Hawaiian authorities estimate that at least 99 people have died.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said the same day that only around 25% of the fire zone had been searched thus far but hopes 85% to 90% will have been covered by the weekend.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the Maui wildfires are the deadliest in the United States in over 100 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, condemned an effort by some realtors to purchase, from residents, land in Maui that has been devastated by the recent wildfires.
Tuesday, 15 August 2023 04:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

