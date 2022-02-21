×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | hawaii | covid-19 | mask mandate

Hawaii Now the Only State With Mask Mandate

Hawaii Flag. Medical mask isolate on a black background. Face and mouth masks for protection
(Peter Kováč/Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 21 February 2022 10:39 PM

As all other states in the country have either dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so, Hawaii remains the only holdout, according to reports.

Democrat Gov. David Ige told KITV he is "working with the Department of Health to determine when the time is right for Hawaii to lift the indoor mask mandate."

"Hawaii ranks second in the nation when it comes to COVID deaths, in part because of the indoor mask requirement and other measures that have proven successful in protecting our community from this potentially deadly virus," Ige told KITV.

Ige added his administration bases his decisions on "science."

Hawaii currently requires masks to be worn indoors and recommends them "any time you're near others and have a hard time maintaining physical distance," according to reports.

State officials, however, say other restrictions will loosen in the near future.

"When we get to March 25, which is when the emergency proclamation expires, that would be a sensible time, as long as we're still doing things well, to get rid of restrictions," Lt. Gov. Josh Green told KHON-2.

"I think they would like to do it in small stages. They'd like to reduce restrictions and manage schools, followed by managing changes at the travel level, and then finally at the mask level for all of our people," Green added.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As all other states in the country have either dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so, Hawaii remains the only holdout, according to reports.
hawaii, covid-19, mask mandate, states, pandemic, protocols, science
225
2022-39-21
Monday, 21 February 2022 10:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved