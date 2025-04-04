Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Funding Cuts

The Trump Administration has officially put Harvard University on notice that it must change its policies on everything from wearing masks to admissions, or it will lose federal financial support.

Unlike the administration action cutting off Columbia University from about $400 million without options for adjusting policies, the government letter to Harvard this week gives Harvard the choice to adhere to government demands without an immediate cutoff, reported The Hill.

The Trump administration began the process of reviewing colleges and universities and taxpayer-provided financial support less than two weeks after President Donald Trump was inaugurated to serve a second term. Trump's Executive Order on Jan. 29 zeroed in on incidents of campus protests and specifically mentioned "Measures to Combat Campus Anti-Semitism."

On March 3, the administration posted a public notice that it had opened a review of Columbia University. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said, “Americans have watched in horror for more than a year now as Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses."

Just four days later, the Education Department announced that about $400 million in funding for Columbia was being blocked. That decision by the government is the subject of a lawsuit.

On March 31, the administration posted that it had opened a direct policy and funding review of Harvard.

This week's communication from the administration to Harvard does not specify the length of time Harvard is allowed to implement and begin enforcing the required policy changes.