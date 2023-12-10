Report Alleges Harvard's Gay Engaged in Plagiarism

Harvard University President Claudine Gay may have plagiarized sections of her college dissertation, reporters Christopher Rufo and Christopher Brunet write.

In the report published Sunday, days after Gay testified before Congress, the two write that the Harvard president "published her dissertation, 'Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Policies,' in 1997, as part of her doctorate in political science from Harvard. The paper deals with white-Black political representation and racial attitudes. As evaluated under the university's plagiarism policy, the paper contains at least three problematic patterns of usage and citation."

According the the report, two passages in the dissertation appear to have been taken from Carol M. Swain's book, "Black Faces, Black Interests."

Reacting to the story, Swain posted on X, "I just learned of @realchrisrufo analysis of #ClaudineGay's work and the allegations of plagiarism. I have not read the articles or books in question. However, two things come to mind: imitation is said to be the highest form of flattery and secondly Dr. Gay's committee, reviewers, and colleagues should have caught these alleged transgressions. I will issue a statement after I have more information. Right now it seem like she is a victim of the 'Adversity of Diversity.'"

Allegedly, Gay also lifted a passage from from Lawrence Bobo and Franklin Gilliam's work, "Race, Sociopolitical Participation, and Black Empowerment," passing it off as her own.