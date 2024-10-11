Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Endorses Trump

Outspoken Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker threw his support behind former President Donald Trump on Thursday because he's "the most pro-life" candidate.

Speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham during an event for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Butker said his values regarding abortion align him with pro-life candidates like Trump and Hawley.

"I'm supporting the president that's going to be the most pro-life president, I think Donald Trump [is right on the] topic that is the most crucial topic for me," Butker told Ingraham. "I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that's what we should prioritize."

Despite some public backlash for his outspoken beliefs, Butker has shown no signs of caving to media pressure. In May, he withstood calls for the Chief's to fire him following comments he made during a commencement speech at Benedictine College. The star kicker stated his preference for traditional Christian family values and gave the example of having his wife raise their children at home.

"But I would venture to guess that the majority of you [young women] are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," Butker said to much public scorn.

Ingraham noted that "were it not for Trump, Roe v. Wade would not have been overturned, obviously" and asked Butker if his support for Hawley presupposes support for Trump.

"You have to vote for whoever's going to be the most pro-life president," Butker repeated, "and we have to be prayerful men that put God first, and I think that's what's going to be best for our country."