VP Harris: Nasrallah's Death Brings 'Justice' for Victims

Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli airstrike, brings justice for his victims and reiterates U.S. support for Israel's security, the White House said in a statement Saturday.

Harris called his death a step toward "justice" for the countless victims of his actions. Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed militant group for decades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday, according to Israeli and U.S. officials.

"Hassan Nasrallah was a terrorist with American blood on his hands," Harris stated. "Across decades, his leadership of Hezbollah destabilized the Middle East and led to the killing of countless innocent people in Lebanon, Israel, Syria, and around the world."

"Hezbollah's victims have a measure of justice" following his death, she added.

Hezbollah, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, has been responsible for numerous attacks and acts of violence throughout the region. Under Nasrallah's command, the group played a key role in regional conflicts, often operating as a proxy force for Iran. His leadership saw Hezbollah involved in several confrontations with Israel and an ongoing presence in the Syrian civil war.

Israel's military confirmed Nasrallah's death on Saturday, stating that the airstrike targeted the group's "central headquarters" in Beirut's southern suburbs. The area, a known stronghold for Hezbollah, housed its leadership beneath a residential building. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) indicated that fighter jets carried out the strike in a bid to eliminate the group's leadership, which has posed a persistent threat to Israel's security, CBS News reported.

His death is expected to have considerable implications for the group's operational capabilities and influence across the Middle East.

Vice President Harris reiterated her unwavering commitment to Israel's security in her statement, saying, "I will always support Israel's right to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis."

She hoped that the incident would not escalate into a broader regional conflict, stressing the continuing importance of diplomacy in resolving tensions.

"President Biden and I do not want to see conflict in the Middle East escalate into a broader regional war," Harris said. "We have been working on a diplomatic solution along the Israel-Lebanon border so that people can safely return home on both sides of that border. Diplomacy remains the best path forward to protect civilians and achieve lasting stability in the region."