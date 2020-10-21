Scott Baio to Newsmax TV: 'Happy Days' Reunion More Trump Derangement Syndrome

Former ''Happy Days'' actor Scott Baio is far from happy that some of his former castmates on the 1970s sitcom are using the show’s legacy for a reunion event that will raise money for Democrats, telling Newsmax TV on Wednesday that it’s ''further evidence of the Trump Derangement Syndrome.''

Baio, 60, who played Chachi – nephew of one of the show’s lead characters, Fonzie, lamented that the program which ran from 1974 to 1984 about life in 1950s Milwaukee, was being used for political purposes.

''This is just further evidence of the Trump Derangement Syndrome,'' Baio, who later played the lead character in the sitcom ''Charles in Charge,'' said on ''Greg Kelly Reports.'' ''They don’t know what else to do about this guy.

''It just bothers me that this show, ‘Happy Days,’ that was so wholesome, and good American values and good traditional values, is being used to promote the Harris-Biden ticket that are socialists and encouraged rioting and looting. It’s just the complete opposite of what that show was. ... To use this show to me, it’s just bad form. It’s no class.''

The ''Happy Days'' reunion will be held virtually on Sunday featuring former cast members Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Ron Howard (Richie Cunningham), Donny Most (Ralph Malph), Anson Williams (Potsie Weber) and Marion Ross (Marion Cunningham).

Baio, who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention that nominated Donald Trump for president, said he knew nothing of how the ''Happy Days'' reunion was arranged. He added that politics wasn’t an issue among cast members when the show was in production.

''It was a different time,'' Baio said. ''The left wasn’t as radical as they are now. Conservativism has always been stable in its beliefs, but the left has gone off the rails. Back then, there were minor differences between Republicans and Democrats, but now they’ve gone … I don’t know where they’ve gone.''