One Person Is Dead and Another Is Injured in Midair Helicopter Crash in New Jersey, Officials Say

One Person Is Dead and Another Is Injured in Midair Helicopter Crash in New Jersey, Officials Say

Sunday, 28 December 2025 02:09 PM EST

Two helicopters crashed in New Jersey in what federal authorities say was a midair collision that killed one person and critically injured another.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said rescuers responded to a report of an aviation crash at about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, and police and fire crews subsequently extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters.

The Federal Aviation Administration described the crash as a midair collision between an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter over Hammonton Municipal Airport. Only the pilots were on board each aircraft.

One person was killed and another was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a helicopter spinning rapidly to the ground.

Hammonton is a town of about 15,000 people located in Atlantic County in the southern part of New Jersey, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia. The town has a history of agriculture and is located near the Pine Barrens, a forested wilderness area that covers more than 1 million acres (405,000 hectares).

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be investigating the crash, Friel said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


