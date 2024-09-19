Hamas' Military Wing Threatens to Unleash 'Flood of Martyrdom Operations'

Hamas’ military wing on Wednesday threatened to unleash a "flood of martyrdom operations" or suicide attacks in Israeli-occupied cities as Secretary of State Antony Blinken attempts to discuss a new potential cease-fire deal with top mediator Egypt.

"You have ignited a fire that will never be extinguished until we repel you away from our home and our land ... We have prepared for you certain death. The fire you ignited will burn you and be a curse upon you, your settlers, and your army," a fighter stressed, addressing the occupying entity.

"And we say to the criminal enemy that every day of aggression against our family and people in Gaza will double the bill of blood and revenge. There will be nothing in return for the blood but blood. The pain of our prisoners, especially our female prisoners in the prisons of tyranny, will not pass without accountability," the fighter warned.

"And we, in the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, tell the oppressive enemy that the river of blood flowing on the land of the Gaza ... will be met with a flood of martyrdom operations that will turn its situation upside down in its own house. It is indeed a battle of victory or martyrdom," he said.

Blinken Thursday urged against "escalatory actions by any party" in the Middle East after hand-held radios used by armed group Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across Lebanon's south in the country's deadliest day since cross-border fighting erupted between the militants and Israel nearly a year ago, stoking tensions after similar explosions of the group's pagers the day before.

Lebanon's health ministry said 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured on Wednesday in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, while the death toll from Tuesday's explosions rose to 12, including two children, with nearly 3,000 injured.

Israeli officials have not commented on the blasts, but security sources said Israel's spy agency Mossad was responsible. One Hezbollah official said the episode was the biggest security breach in the group's history.

"France and the United States are united in calling for restraint and urging de-escalation when it comes to the Middle East in general and when it comes to Lebanon in particular," Blinken said after talks in Paris with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.