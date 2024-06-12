Hamas Criticizes Blinken as Cease-Fire Deal Stalls

A Hamas spokesman accused U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken of being "part of the problem" as he urged the group to accept a cease-fire deal with Israel, Breitbart reported. The spokesman was not identified in the story.

Blinken has been on a diplomatic mission in the Middle East following a United Nations Security Council resolution that formalized the Biden administration's ceasefire and hostage release proposal, which Israel had accepted under U.S. pressure while maintaining its goal to dismantle Hamas' military and governing capabilities.

The Biden administration has been pressing Hamas to accept the deal, urging countries with influence over the group to apply pressure. However, Hamas has continued to reject the proposal, demanding additional concessions.

The State Department stated last week the current proposal is "virtually identical" to past Hamas proposals. As Breitbart News pointed out, Hamas had previously rejected similar plans when President Joe Biden announced the proposal.

Hamas's primary objection is the lack of an explicit guarantee of a permanent cessation of hostilities from Israel. For weeks, the group has insisted on a written guarantee of a permanent cease-fire from the U.S.

Earlier this week, Hamas expressed approval of the U.N. Security Council resolution but emphasized the need for ongoing negotiations. Subsequently, the group released a formal statement on Tuesday outlining additional requirements, such as gaining authority over the Gaza-Egypt border.

Additionally, they sought adjustments to the schedule for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

On Wednesday, Blinken criticized Hamas' response during a press conference in Doha with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Times of Israel reported.

"Hamas has proposed numerous changes to the proposal that was on the table. Some of the changes are workable, some are not," Blinken said. "A deal was on the table that was virtually identical to the proposal that Hamas made on May 6 — a deal that the entire world is behind, a deal Israel has accepted.

"Hamas could have answered with a single word: 'Yes.' Instead, Hamas waited nearly two weeks and then proposed more changes, a number of which go beyond positions that had previously been taken and accepted."

On the other hand, Hamas refuted the notion that its demands were new.

Following his visit to Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Qatar, Blinken is expected to return to the U.S. without securing a deal. He has vowed to continue efforts to broker an agreement.