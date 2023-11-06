×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: haley | israel | hamas | biden | war | china | russia

Nikki Haley: Israel 'Needs to Wipe out Hamas' for Peace

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 10:49 AM EST

Nikki Haley, former United Nations Ambassador and a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, wrote in a Sunday column for the New York Post that the only way to achieve peace between Israel and Palestinians is to "wipe out Hamas."

"To achieve peace, the most important thing we can do right now is help Israel eliminate Hamas, as fast and as fully as possible," Haley wrote. "Swift and decisive victory in the Gaza Strip would stop a broader war in the Middle East. It would also send the best possible signal to Russia and China. Our enemies fear nothing more than a strong America, standing with its friends."

Haley said President Joe Biden is not helping the situation by pushing Israel to "pause" military operations in Gaza, which would give the terrorist organization time to regroup by fortifying defensive positions and steal incoming humanitarian aid meant for the Palestinians.

"A pause is another way of saying cease-fire, and it puts Israel's military and hostages in more danger, not less," Haley wrote. "There should be no cease-fire. There should be peace — the peace that comes from Israel's total victory over Hamas. Such a peace would leave both Israelis and Palestinians better off. And it would strike fear into the hearts of America's enemies, fostering the broader peace that keeps Americans safe."

If elected president, Haley said she will support U.S. allies and stand up to enemies.

"The first step is giving Israel everything it needs to wipe out Hamas," she said. "The war in Gaza must not become mired down like the war in Ukraine. It is in America's and the region's best interest for Israel to win quickly and fully."

Haley also said the U.S. needs to continue to provide aid to Ukraine in its fight with Russia and cut off financial aid to Iran, which uses the funding to equip terrorists with weapons.

"It is the Iranian economy that feeds Iran's terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East," Haley wrote. "Cut off the Iranian economy and we cut off the supply of weapons to terrorists. And when Iran attacks American troops, we must not ignore it, like Biden does."

As for Ukraine, Haley said a win for Russia in that conflict is also a win for China and Iran, encouraging more wars throughout the world.

"A win for Russia is a win for China and Iran. And a win for Russia would not end with Ukraine," she wrote. "We should continue to provide Ukraine the weapons it needs to reclaim its territory. Biden has spent nearly two years delaying and denying Ukraine's requests for help. That's doubly wrong, considering Biden's weakness invited Russia to invade Ukraine in the first place. The longer that war drags on, the more it encourages other wars, in Europe and across the world."

Charles Kim | editorial.kim@newsmax.com

Charles Kim, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years in reporting on news and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nikki Haley, former United Nations Ambassador and a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, wrote in a Sunday column for the New York Post that the only way to achieve peace between Israel and Palestinians is to "wipe out Hamas."
haley, israel, hamas, biden, war, china, russia
466
2023-49-06
Monday, 06 November 2023 10:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved