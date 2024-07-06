Rep. Jeffries Calls Meeting as Biden Worries Grow

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for a virtual meeting Sunday afternoon with top committee Democrats as concerns grow about President Joe Biden remaining in the race for president.

A House Democratic official familiar with the plan confirmed the meeting with Bloomberg but said the New York party leader has not specified the topic for the meeting.

Jeffries' call on Friday for the meeting comes as some Democrat lawmakers are breaking with the party's establishment, which continues to support Biden in the wake of his struggles during his June 27 debate with former President Donald Trump.

Jeffries has continued to remain in support of Biden but has reportedly been juggling calls from rank-and-file lawmakers who are concerned about the president's political future.

A growing number of House Democrats, including Reps. Lloyd Doggett, Texas; Raúl Grijalva, Arizona; Seth Moulton, Massachusetts; Mike Quigley, Illinois, and Angie Craig, Minnesota, have already publicly called for Biden to step away from the race, reports Axios.

Further, Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., and other Democrats are discussing holding a meeting with Biden, while a Jeffries' meeting is taking place one day before the House reconvenes for its first session since the Biden-Trump debate.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who this week called for a "mini primary" if Biden steps down, was to appear on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday to discuss the president, but has canceled his appearance, the network announced on X on Saturday.

Biden vowed in an interview Friday with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos to remain in the race, but earlier this week, an unnamed Democrat senator told Bloomberg that a growing number of his colleagues are indicating that they don't see a way for him to push through and defeat Trump.