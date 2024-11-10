WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: haiti | corruption | council | prime minister | garry conille | alix didier fils-aimé

Haiti Faces Turmoil at Prime Minister Replacement

By    |   Sunday, 10 November 2024 06:52 PM EST

Haiti is facing further turmoil as the country's transitory council, which investigators have brought up on corruption accusations, seeks to replace the current Prime Minister, Garry Conille, with businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

According to The Associated Press, the transitory council, which signed a decree on Sunday, is set to declare by decree on Monday that Fils-Aimé will be the island nation's next prime minister.

But the decree comes as the transitory council, which was established in April, faces increased scrutiny over corruption amid the already high turmoil in the country. The AP reported that the council faced corruption accusations from "anti-corruption investigators alleging that they demanded $750,000 in bribes from a government bank director to secure his job."

The AP reported that Smith Augustin, Emmanuel Vertilaire, and Louis Gérald Gilles, who had brought up on the initial corruption accusations, were also involved in signing Sunday's decree, which could inflame tensions further for Haiti.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Haiti is facing further turmoil as the country's transitory council, which investigators have brought up on corruption accusations, seeks to replace the current Prime Minister, Garry Conille, with businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.
haiti, corruption, council, prime minister, garry conille, alix didier fils-aimé
154
2024-52-10
Sunday, 10 November 2024 06:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved