Haiti Faces Turmoil at Prime Minister Replacement

Haiti is facing further turmoil as the country's transitory council, which investigators have brought up on corruption accusations, seeks to replace the current Prime Minister, Garry Conille, with businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

According to The Associated Press, the transitory council, which signed a decree on Sunday, is set to declare by decree on Monday that Fils-Aimé will be the island nation's next prime minister.

But the decree comes as the transitory council, which was established in April, faces increased scrutiny over corruption amid the already high turmoil in the country. The AP reported that the council faced corruption accusations from "anti-corruption investigators alleging that they demanded $750,000 in bribes from a government bank director to secure his job."

The AP reported that Smith Augustin, Emmanuel Vertilaire, and Louis Gérald Gilles, who had brought up on the initial corruption accusations, were also involved in signing Sunday's decree, which could inflame tensions further for Haiti.