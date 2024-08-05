NSSF: Gun Background Checks Top 1M for 60th Straight Month

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced Monday that July 2024 marked the 60th consecutive month for more than one million background checks of gun sales at retail locations.

According to the NSSF, the number of National Instant Criminal Background Checks conducted for gun sales in July was 1,060,790.

"The last time monthly background checks associated with the sale of a firearm at retail were below 1 million was July 2019, when 830,579 background checks for firearm sales were recorded," the NSSF noted.