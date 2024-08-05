WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gun | sales | background | checks | one | million | nssf

NSSF: Gun Background Checks Top 1M for 60th Straight Month

By    |   Monday, 05 August 2024 10:51 PM EDT

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced Monday that July 2024 marked the 60th consecutive month for more than one million background checks of gun sales at retail locations.

According to the NSSF, the number of National Instant Criminal Background Checks conducted for gun sales in July was 1,060,790.

"The last time monthly background checks associated with the sale of a firearm at retail were below 1 million was July 2019, when 830,579 background checks for firearm sales were recorded," the NSSF noted.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced Monday that July 2024 marked the 60th consecutive month for more than one million background checks of gun sales at retail locations.
gun, sales, background, checks, one, million, nssf
84
2024-51-05
Monday, 05 August 2024 10:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved