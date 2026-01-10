Grenell: X Account Hacked; Opera Exit Posts Removed

Trump-Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell said Saturday that his X account was hacked, leading to the deletion of posts he said were related to the Washington National Opera’s exit from the venue.

"I have alerted @x that someone hacked my account last night and deleted my content on our Opera announcement and media corrections," Grenell wrote in a post on X Saturday, adding that X "will find the hacker and deal with him/her."

About a half hour later, Grenell reposted the deleted copy in which he'd said that "The Trump Kennedy Center has made the decision to end the EXCLUSIVE partnership with the Washington Opera so that we can have the flexibility and funds to bring in operas from around the world and across the U.S."

He said he plans to repost his statements "once they are recovered."

Friday, the Washington National Opera said it had "announced its decision to seek an amicable early termination of its affiliation agreement with the Kennedy Center and resume operations as a fully independent nonprofit entity" after more than 50 years.

The announcement follows several cancellations since Trump took control, including performances involving Bela Fleck, the Brentano Quartet with Hsin-Yun Huang, "Hamilton," Chuck Redd, and Issa Rae.

In another post Saturday, Grenell accused left-wing critics of hacking his account to remove his updates about scheduled performances.

"The Left continues to try and silence people they don’t agree with - but they will never succeed," he wrote.

