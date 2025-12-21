Multiple Questions Remain in Plane Crash That Killed NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle, 6 Others

The identity of the pilot and other questions remained Saturday as investigators searched ⁠through wreckage of the private plane crash that killed seven people, including 55-year-old NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, two days earlier in Statesville, N.C.

Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their children Emma and Ryder died when a Cessna C550 jet owned ‍by Biffle slammed into the runway at Statesville Regional ‍Airport at about 10:15 on Thursday morning. Also killed were Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, along with NASCAR ⁠community member Craig Wadsworth.

Biffle was a licensed pilot, as were the Duttons. Michael Graham, a member of the National Transportation Safety ​Board, said at a news conference Saturday that the organization still wasn't sure who was piloting the plane and also had not determined the cause of the crash.

The ‍Federal Aviation Authority said the plane crashed while attempting to land at Statesville ⁠airport. CNN, citing flight tracking data, reported the plane left the airport at about 10 a.m. Thursday and was headed to Sarasota, Fla.

The plane reportedly traveled about five miles before turning back toward the airport, but the ⁠reason is unclear.

"We still do ​not know the ⁠circumstances which led the aircraft ... to attempt to return to the airport," Graham said Saturday. "But that ‍is the focus of our investigation."

Biffle won 18 NASCAR Cup Series races in his career ‌and was runner-up to Tony Stewart for the season title in 2005 with more wins (six) than any other driver that year. Biffle's final victory came ⁠in 2013 ​at Michigan.

He made ‍a partial return to the Cup Series in 2022, competing in five races for the NY Racing Team and qualifying ‍for the Daytona 500 for the 15th time in his career. He was named as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.