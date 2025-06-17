Danish PM Counters Trump Greenland Takeover Idea

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is ready to sink more money into its territory of Greenland. The Danish leader told reporters Tuesday that Denmark is ready to spend more money on improvements at the North Atlantic island.

She did not mention President Donald Trump in her comments. But there's a good chance he has been on her mind after he began talking about turning Greenland into another U.S. territory or even state.

Denmark describes the relationship with Greenland on its official website, posting, "Greenland has its own extensive local government, but it is also part of the Realm of Denmark."

Politico reported that Frederiksen was considering a range of options to enhance its ties with Greenland. "This could be ports, and it could be another type of critical infrastructure that both has a defense and military perspective," she said. She added that the options for tourism or commercial operations would be open.

Trump said in late March that Greenland was geographically positioned to play a role in the security of America. He said that the U.S. interest in controlling Greenland was more than wishful thinking. "We need Greenland for international safety and security. We need it. We have to have it ... and we are going to have it."

There has been substantial pushback. Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Trump would be blocked. "The United States won't get that." Nielsen added: "We do not belong to anyone else. We determine our own future."

Trump's Greenland comments have reportedly created concerns among some NATO allies. Not the least of which is Denmark, also a NATO member. The U.S. wrestling control of the territory from a signatory ally would create significant problems.