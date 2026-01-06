Senate Democrats Move to Curb Trump's Greenland Talk

Senate Democrats are moving to block any potential U.S. military action involving Greenland, setting up a debate over presidential war powers following recent overseas operations ordered by President Donald Trump.

Politico reported that Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said he plans to introduce a War Powers resolution that would require congressional approval before any U.S. action involving Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark and a NATO ally.

Gallego said the measure is intended to prevent unilateral military action by the president, citing Trump's repeated public statements suggesting Greenland should become part of the United States.

"We must stop him before he invades another country on a whim," Gallego wrote on social media. "No more forever wars."

Under Senate rules, war powers resolutions receive privileged status, allowing lawmakers to force floor consideration.

Democrats have previously used the process to challenge Trump's military actions related to drug trafficking and Venezuela.

But that effort failed.

Republican leaders have dismissed the idea that the United States would pursue military action against Greenland.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said there is no serious discussion of such a move.

"That to me is not something anybody is contemplating seriously," Thune said.

Democrats argue the issue warrants formal congressional scrutiny, particularly given Greenland's ties to Denmark and NATO.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said lawmakers should be required to go on record regarding the scope of presidential military authority.

The Senate is expected to vote later this week on a separate bipartisan resolution requiring congressional approval for further military action in Venezuela. Similar measures have failed in the past.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she remains undecided on the broader issue and wants further clarification from the White House on its strategy.

"I don't understand what the president means when he says we will 'run' Venezuela," Collins said.

International leaders have reaffirmed support for Greenland remaining separate from the United States in the wake of renewed comments by Trump calling for U.S. control.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was joined by leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom in issuing a joint statement defending Greenland's sovereignty and emphasizing that the mineral-rich island "belongs to its people."

"The future of Greenland and Denmark are decided solely by the people of Denmark," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said at a meeting with Frederiksen in Paris.

Frederiksen welcomed the show of unity, saying respect for national sovereignty remains central to Arctic security cooperation among NATO allies.

"You have been very clear in your statement when it comes to the respect for national sovereignty," Frederiksen said.

Trump has argued that U.S. control of Greenland is necessary for security as China and Russia expand their Arctic presence, calling the territory "so strategic right now."

The coordinated response underscored the level of international opposition to any change in Greenland's status without the consent of its people.