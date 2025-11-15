Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Trump for Threats Against Her

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene accused President Donald Trump on Saturday of putting her life in danger, saying his online criticism has triggered a wave of threats against her.

Greene, once a longtime Trump loyalist who has more recently taken positions at odds with the president, said she has been contacted by private security firms warning about her safety.

"Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type (of) rhetoric being directed at me right now," Greene, a U.S. House of Representatives member from Georgia, wrote in a post on X. "This time by the President of the United States."

Trump broke with Greene on Friday night in a withering social media post in which he referred to Greene as "Wacky" and a "ranting lunatic" who complained he would not take her calls. He continued his criticism on Saturday with two more social media posts, calling her a "Lightweight Congresswoman," "Traitor" and a "disgrace" to the Republican Party.

In her first response posted on Friday, Greene accused Trump of lying about her and trying to intimidate other Republicans before a House of Representatives vote next week on releasing files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who was friendly with Trump in the 1990s and 2000s before they had a falling out.

On Saturday, Greene wrote that she now has a "small understanding" of the fear and pressure felt by Epstein’s victims.

"As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump's bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone," she wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her post. On Wednesday, Greene was one of only four House Republicans who joined Democrats in signing a petition to force a vote on releasing the full Justice Department files related to Epstein.

Trump has called the furor over Epstein, who died in a jail cell in 2019, a hoax pushed by Democrats.

He suggested in his Truth Social post that conservative voters in Greene's district might consider a primary challenger and that he would support the right candidate against her in next year's congressional election. Online backlash from Trump supporters is not unusual. Right-wing influencers and conservative media personalities have become a potent online force in amplifying talking points and false claims, and attempting to discredit Trump’s rivals.