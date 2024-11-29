WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Graham: Trump Wants Gaza Ceasefire Before Inauguration

Friday, 29 November 2024 05:54 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump wants a hostage deal and ceasefire between Israel and Hamas terrorists completed in Gaza before he takes office on Jan. 20, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Axios on Friday.

That would put the onus on the Biden administration to accomplish something it’s been working on — unsuccessfully — for months.

"Trump is more determined than ever to release the hostages and supports a ceasefire that includes a hostage deal. He wants to see it happening now," Graham told Axios. "I hope President Trump and the Biden administration will work together during the transition period to release the hostages and get a ceasefire."

Hamas continues to hold 101 hostages — including seven American citizens — and roughly half are alive, Israeli intelligence reportedly believes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that “the conditions have very much changed for the better” for a hostage deal without offering specifics. He made the statement in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14. President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah terrorists on Tuesday, which was promptly violated by Iran's proxies in Lebanon, Israel said Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Egyptian officials have told Hamas they are now isolated in wake of the Israel-Hezbollah truce, encouraging them to get a deal done. A Hamas delegation is headed to Cairo on Saturday to discuss new Egyptian ideas for a ceasefire deal, according to Axios.

Graham spoke to Axios after returning from a trip to the Middle East, where he met with Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, according to the report.

"The best insurance policy against Hamas is not an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza but a reform in the Palestinian society. The only ones who can do that are the Arab countries," Graham told Axios.

He added that Trump will have leverage once he takes office given the fear factor.

"If you are a bad guy and you are not afraid of Trump then you are also a dumb guy. Bad and dumb guys don't last long,” Graham told Axios.
 

