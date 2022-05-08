Gordon Chang: Be 'Very Concerned About Beijing's Designs' on Taiwan

Amid reports of more Chinese incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone, far east expert Gordon Chang warned China is watching Russia's invasion of Ukraine with an eye on Taiwan.

"This pressuring is going to continue," Chang told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "Right now Beijing is thinking of taking Taiwan or a portion of it."

Chang added to host John Catsimatidis Taiwan has "a lot of little islands," including some "very close to China's coast."

"We've got to be very concerned about Beijing's designs on this important democracy," Chang warned.

The nuclear weapons threats from Russia, China, and North Korea combine to be the "most frightening development in the world," Chang continued.

"Not as a deterrent, but as a means of an offensive weapon, and this really means deterrence is breaking down around the world," Chang said.

The United States' ' "disarmament community" just "doesn't really believe in deterrence," according to Chang.

"They make these disingenuous arguments about why we shouldn't be modernizing our arsenals," Chang said, noting it is important Americans understand our nuclear weapons are used as a deterrence "every day."

"This deterrence is breaking down as we hear from these statements, these aggressors, they're making these threats at the same time: This means the world is headed in a very dangerous direction," Chang warned.

"This could be headed to the worst moment in history, and President [Joe] Biden doesn't understand the value of our deterrence. So we've got to be very concerned about where we're moving."