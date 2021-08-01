Gordon Chang: China 'in No Mood' for 'Meaningful Discussions'

President Joe Biden might want to reset with China, but the communist regime "is in no mood to talk," according to Far East foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang.

"As much as the United States wants to talk to China, China is in no mood to talk to the U.S.," Chang told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "That's signs of problems in Beijing, but it is also signs that we should stop our efforts to pursue the Chinese, because they're just not in the mood, or they're not capable of having meaningful discussions with us."

Chang also warned Biden has a potential challenge ahead with China with respect to son Hunter Biden, who has had dealings in China. It also resurfaced this week that Hunter Biden's art dealing has had deep ties to China in the art world.

"The one thing we have to be concerned about Hunter Biden and China is that we know he's a troubled individual," Chang told host John Catsimatidis. "If he actually did something, I'm sure that China's ministry of state security has video and audio recordings, and they could be used as blackmail.

"And we might never know about it because this will be a private conversation between some Chinese diplomat and President Biden. The father will protect his son. We've got to be concerned there are national security applications here."

China has its own issues to deal with outside of U.S. diplomacy, including blocking of investigations into the COVID-19 origins in Wuhan and coronavirus pandemic outbreaks there that have led to lockdowns, but mostly goes undetected in Western media because of communist state control of information.

"The delta variant is hitting them hard right now," according to Chang, who admitted "it's almost impossible to keep up with what's happening there."

Chang noted the transparency on the coronavirus outbreak in the country of origin has never really been trustworthy or forthcoming.

"I don't think they ever really had it under control," Chang concluded.