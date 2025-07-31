GOP Looks to Trump, Vance for Help With '26 Midterms

GOP officials are looking to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to help keep control of both the House and Senate in 2026.

Because parties in power usually lose seats in midterm elections, and with Republicans currently holding a 219-212 seat advantage (with four vacancies), GOP members know they face a challenge to maintain a majority in both chambers.

A Rasmussen Reports poll last week found that if the elections for Congress were held today, 46% of likely voters would vote for the Democrat candidate and 42% would vote for the Republican.

It doesn't help that Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley, who played a major role in Trump recapturing the White House in 2024, is expected to announce he’ll run for an open U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina.

With campaign funds vital to compete against Democrats, Trump and Vance figure to play important roles in keeping coffers stocked. That’s especially true of Vance, who in March became the first vice president to become Republican National Committee finance chair.

Since becoming finance chair, Vance has held fundraisers in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

Vance aides told the Examiner that Tuesday fundraisers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Big Sky, Montana, earned more than $2 million apiece, and an event in Nantucket, Massachusetts, raised upward of $5 million.

"[Vance has] just been a fantastic draw for these events. [Whatley has] talked about this with folks," a senior RNC official told the outlet. "When you’ve got someone like the VP headlining a fundraiser for you, you know there’s a higher level of enthusiasm. It’s easier to get folks to them, and he’s just been a great partner. I mean, it truly has worked out phenomenally."

Vance’s connections to the venture capital world, coupled with a "deep" policy expertise, have helped in getting donations from the tech world.

"The numbers speak for themselves," a veteran Republican campaign official told the Examiner. "We couldn’t ask for someone better."

As for the RNC, Trump has backed Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters to succeed Whatley as chair.

"The biggest thing is there is a confidence in the building now on our side that just did not exist for the last five years before he [Whatley] came on board," one senior RNC official told the Examiner.

"Having a smart candidate in North Carolina who knows how to attack [Democrat Roy] Cooper, who’s not going to do dumb s*** to p*** off the president and can raise a bunch of money — it’s going to make our lives easier, so it’s just bittersweet."