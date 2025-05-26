WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | democrats | filibuster | joe biden | john thune

GOP Targets Calif. EV Rule, Sparks Filibuster Debate

By    |   Monday, 26 May 2025 04:48 PM EDT

Senate Republicans reignited debate over the filibuster Thursday, voting 51-44 along party lines to overturn a Biden-era federal waiver allowing California to phase out gas-powered cars, prompting sharp Democratic accusations of "going nuclear," The Hill reported.

The move, executed via the Congressional Review Act, bypassed the traditional 60-vote filibuster threshold after Republicans rejected guidance from the Government Accountability Office and Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who had determined the waiver did not qualify for CRA consideration.

"The Environmental Protection Agency submitted these rules as rules to Congress this year after being released by the Biden administration in its last days in office. That is a fact," Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said on the Senate floor. "Under the Congressional Review Act, that makes them subject to review. Period. End of story."

Democrats strongly criticized the maneuver. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., characterized the vote as "going nuclear — plain and simple," warning Republicans, "What goes around, comes around."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., carefully orchestrated the vote to avoid directly overruling MacDonough, opting instead for procedural maneuvers to frame the issue as a dispute over congressional versus GAO authority. This approach, he argued, maintained Senate norms despite Democratic claims of precedent-breaking.

"If we don't do this … then we have empowered the GAO more than anybody's envisioned," said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., "You can be damned sure that Democrats and Republicans are going to abuse it."

The GOP move follows a contentious House vote earlier this month, where nearly three dozen Democrats joined Republicans to repeal the California waiver. Thursday's Senate vote signals GOP determination to assert congressional authority, especially over environmental regulations, which is seen as executive overreach.

Yet, Democrats argue Republicans are undermining the filibuster tradition they have publicly defended. The filibuster debate has grown increasingly fraught in recent years, with both parties selectively weakening the rule when politically expedient.

Republicans maintain they protect the Senate's legislative authority from bureaucratic encroachment rather than weakening procedural norms. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., dismissed Democrat concerns as political theater. "We're not eliminating the filibuster," he said. "You can't be afraid of appearances and illusions in this business, or you're too weak to be in this business."

California Democrats expressed particular anger over what they perceive as targeted political action. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., cautioned that the vote could set a troubling precedent.

"Today, it is California and our ability to set our own air quality standards," Schiff said. "But tomorrow, it can be your own state's priorities made into a target by this vote to open the Pandora's box of the Congressional Review Act."

"They're not the same thing. Everybody knows they're not the same thing. [Democrats] are going to do whatever Democrats do with the filibuster when they take charge," said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. "They're all committed to eliminating the filibuster. … We're not eliminating the filibuster."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Republicans reignited debate over the filibuster Thursday, voting 51-44 along party lines to overturn a Biden-era federal waiver allowing California to phase out gas-powered cars, prompting sharp Democratic accusations of "going nuclear," The Hill reported.
gop, democrats, filibuster, joe biden, john thune
480
2025-48-26
Monday, 26 May 2025 04:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved