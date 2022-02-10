Roger Goodell: 'We Won't Tolerate Racism' in the NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, vowing the league won’t tolerate racism, says pro football is trying to become more inclusive and diverse.

His comments came after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the NFL three teams over alleged racist hiring practices.

According to the Washington Examiner, Goodell said the league could be better at hiring a diverse group of coaches.

"We won't tolerate racism," Goodell told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game. "We won't tolerate discrimination. If there are policies that we need to modify, we're going to do that. If we've seen evidence of discrimination, we will deal with that in a very serious way that will reflect the fact that we won't tolerate that.

"We would love to see a diverse owner of the team. Whether that’s a person of color, or a female or a Black man, we think that would be a really positive step for us and something that we’ve encouraged.”

ESPN reported there are only five minority head coaches in the NFL now.

Goodell explained that he asked “outside experts” to consult on moving ahead.

"We believe in diversity," Goodell said. "We believe it has made us stronger. People who have come into the league who are diverse have been very successful and made us better, and we just have to do a better job.

"Is there another thing that we can do to make sure that we're attracting the best talent and making our league more inclusive? If I had the answer right now, I would give it to you. I would have implemented it.

"I think we have to continue to look and find and step back and say, We're not doing a good enough job here. We need to find better solutions and better outcomes. Let's find more effective policies. Let's make sure everyone understands. Let's make sure that we're looking at diversity and incentivizing that for everybody in our building.”