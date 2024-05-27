WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gold | prices | inflation | report | united states

Gold Prices Steady, Traders Brace for Inflation Report

Monday, 27 May 2024 10:05 PM EDT

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which could provide more insight into the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,351.39 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT, after climbing 1% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.8% at $2,352.30.

Investors are now waiting for the April reading on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the U.S. central bank's preferred inflation gauge, which is due on Friday.

Traders' bets signaled growing doubts that the Fed will cut rates more than once in 2024, currently pricing in about a 63% chance of a rate cut by November, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Bullion is known as an inflation hedge, but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong slumped 38% in April from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed.

Vietnam's central bank will stop auctioning gold in the domestic market and launch a measure to stabilize prices of the precious metal, it said.

The Porgera Mine in Papua New Guinea is operating without restriction, operator Barrick Gold Corp said, adding the mine has sufficient fuel on site to operate normally for 40 days.

Elsewhere, an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court order to halt Israel's assault.

Gold tends to perform well during an economic turmoil, with reliability that can help offset the risk of more volatile assets in conditions such as geopolitical uncertainty.

Anglo American was encouraged by key shareholders including BlackRock to continue engaging in talks with BHP Group over its proposed 38.6 billion pound ($49.18 billion) mining merger, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $31.81 per ounce, platinum was up 0.2% at $1,056.15 and palladium gained 0.4% to $992.50.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which could provide more insight into the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.
gold, prices, inflation, report, united states
339
2024-05-27
Monday, 27 May 2024 10:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved