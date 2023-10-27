GM, Stellantis Prep UAW Offer Similar to Ford's

General Motors Co. and Stellantis N.V. are expected to offer the United Auto Workers a labor deal like the one it recently struck with Ford Motor Co.

The two auto giants have bled hundreds of millions of dollars per week since the strikes began on Sept. 15.

Ford reached a tentative agreement Wednesday with the UAW, ending the strikes and scheduling a vote to officially ratify it next week.

The deal includes a 25% wage increase over the next four years, with an 11% jump in the first year. Rises in the cost of living could push the wage increase as high as 33% by April 2028.

UAW workers also won a quicker path to full-time for temporary workers, the end of some wage tiers, pension increases, and increased 401(k) contributions.

Now, GM and Stellantis are pressured to follow Ford’s lead or risk the UAW adding more factories to its phased strikes.

GM has already agreed to allow workers at its new electric vehicle battery factories to unionize.

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said the costs of the Ford contract will be significant for the company, "and they will weigh on margins and affect its competitiveness relative to Tesla and other nonunion automakers."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.