×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: global population | united nations

U.N.: World Population to Reach Milestone 8 Billion on Nov. 15

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 14 November 2022 08:59 PM EST

The United Nations projects the world's population will reach eight billion on Tuesday.

In July, the U.N. released its "Day of Eight Billion" report, predicting the "milestone in human development."

"While it took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion," the report reads, "it will take approximately 15 years—until 2037— for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing." The report outlines that roughly 70% of the world's births occurred in low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

On Friday, the U.N. secretary-general, António Guterres, wrote in a USA Today op-ed that while the world's population continues to rise, it grows "more divided."

"Billions of people are struggling; hundreds of millions are facing hunger and even famine. Record numbers are on the move seeking opportunities and relief from debt and hardship, wars and climate disasters."

But he adds, "I never bet against human ingenuity, and I have enormous faith in human solidarity."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United Nations projects the world's population will reach eight billion on Tuesday.In July, the U.N. released its "Day of Eight Billion" report, predicting the "milestone in human development."
global population, united nations
166
2022-59-14
Monday, 14 November 2022 08:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved