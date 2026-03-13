WATCH TV LIVE

Germany's Merz: We Are Not Part of Iran War

Friday, 13 March 2026 08:00 AM EDT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that Germany is not part of the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran and does not want to become one, while criticizing a U.S. decision to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian oil.

“Let me make this very clear once again: Germany is not part of this war, and we do not wish to become one,” Merz said at a press conference alongside his Norwegian counterpart.

He also said that any move to ease sanctions against Russia is wrong, after the United States issued a 30-day waiver allowing countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea.

“We believe that is wrong,” Merz said. “There is currently a problem with prices, but not with supply. And in that respect, I would like to know what other factors led the U.S. government to take this decision.”

The waiver, issued in an apparent effort to ease oil and gas prices driven up by the war the U.S. and Israel are waging with Iran, appeared to have little effect on Friday, with benchmark Brent crude back up to $101 per barrel by 1000 GMT.

Iran’s retaliation has included strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, bringing non-Iranian vessel transits through the main gateway for much of the Middle East’s oil exports to a near standstill and forcing producers in the region to cut output.

Reuters contributed to this report

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
