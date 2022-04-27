German Politicians Call for Sanctions Against Pro-Putin Schröder

Representatives of Germany's various political parties are calling for sanctions on former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder for defending Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Members of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the Greens, and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have advocated for sanctions against Schröder, who has refused to quit lucrative jobs at Russian state-owned companies despite Putin's attack on Ukraine.

"He should be included as soon as possible in the sanctions list of beneficiaries of Putin," FDP board member Moritz Körner said, Handelsblatt reported. "He no longer belongs to the cream of German domestic politics, but belongs to the cream of the Kremlin."

CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter agreed.

"The fact that Schröder has not yet distanced himself from Putin and Russia only shows to what extent he is in their service," Kiesewetter told the newspaper. "In this regard, sanctions should be supported that are designed to affect the Putin clique. Schröder belongs to it."

Reinhard Buetikofer of the Greens party called for studying sanctions against Schröder and other former European politicians who "sold out to Vladimir Putin."

Earlier this week, Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) called on Schröder to leave the party, BNN Bloomberg reported.

Social Democrats leader Saskia Esken told Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday that Schröder quitting the lucrative jobs at Russian state-owned companies was "required to save his reputation as a former and once successful chancellor. Unfortunately, he didn't follow this advice."

Schröder, who served as German chancellor 1998-2005, told The New York Times that he would quit his business jobs at Russian state-owned companies only if Putin stopped gas deliveries to Europe.

Schröder distanced himself from the Russia-Ukraine war, but not from Putin, during his Times interviews.

The Economist reported that cash appeared to be Schröder’s primary motivation for not severing ties with Moscow. His Russian corporate positions earn millions, including about $600,000 a year from oil giant Rosneft.