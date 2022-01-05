×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Law Enforcement | Money | georgia | woman | ppp

Woman Gets 3 Years in Prison for Fraudulently Collecting $6M in PPP Loans

Woman Gets 3 Years in Prison for Fraudulently Collecting $6M in PPP Loans

(Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 05 January 2022 06:58 PM

A Georgia resident who fraudulently collected $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program funding in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Department of Justice said.  

Hunter VanPelt, aka Ellen Corkrum, 49, of Roswell pleaded guilty to bank fraud in August after submitting six loan applications for a total of nearly $8 million on behalf of companies she controlled or owned, prosecutors said.

''According to court documents, VanPelt lied about the number of employees and payroll expenses in each of the six PPP loan applications,'' the DOJ said.

''To support the fraudulent PPP loan applications, VanPelt also submitted fraudulent tax records, bank statements, and payroll reports. VanPelt, who legally changed her name from Ellen Corkrum to Hunter VanPelt in July 2016, submitted three of the PPP loan applications using the name VanPelt and the other three PPP loan applications using the name Corkrum,'' the department said.

The Paycheck Protection Program was meant to help small businesses stay afloat and retain employees during the pandemic.

''The Paycheck Protection Program is meant to help legitimate businesses and their workers through the depths of the pandemic,'' Kurt Erskine, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said in the release.

''Unfortunately, VanPelt decided to use the program as her personal bank. A significant federal sentence, such as the one she received, hopefully deters others from following the same path,'' he said.

DOJ has prosecuted more than 150 people and seized more than $75 million in funds related to PPP fraud so far.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Georgia resident who fraudulently collected $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program funding in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Department of Justice said.
georgia, woman, ppp
257
2022-58-05
Wednesday, 05 January 2022 06:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved