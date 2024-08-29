Ga. Motorcycle Officer Injured in Harris Motorcade

A police officer in Savannah, Georgia, was hospitalized Wednesday night for "serious injuries" sustained in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident while working to assist Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' motorcade, police officials said Thursday.

The officer, Savannah Police Corporal David Bates, remained hospitalized in stable condition after being taken to the Memorial Health University Medical Center, The Hill reported Thursday.

"The Savannah Police Department is supporting Corporal Bates and his family as he begins his recovery from injuries sustained in this vehicle accident," Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther said in a statement. "We will be by his side every step of the way."

Local media reports indicated that Bates lost control of his motorcycle, leading to the accident. Further details were not given.

Frederick Houston, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Field Office in Atlanta, said the agency is "aware of an incident that occurred during a motorcade movement yesterday" in support of the vice president's motorcade.

"The movement was not affected by the incident," he said. "We are thankful for the support of our law enforcement partners and wish Corporal David Bates a full and speedy recovery.”

Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, are on a two-day bus tour through southwest Georgia. The tour, which started Wednesday, is part of the campaign's effort to reach rural voters in the battleground state.

The Harris campaign has not commented on the police officer's accident.