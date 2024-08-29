WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: georgia | motorcycle | kamala harris | tim walz | motorcade

Ga. Motorcycle Officer Injured in Harris Motorcade

By    |   Thursday, 29 August 2024 03:32 PM EDT

A police officer in Savannah, Georgia, was hospitalized Wednesday night for "serious injuries" sustained in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident while working to assist Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' motorcade, police officials said Thursday. 

The officer, Savannah Police Corporal David Bates, remained hospitalized in stable condition after being taken to the Memorial Health University Medical Center, The Hill reported Thursday. 

"The Savannah Police Department is supporting Corporal Bates and his family as he begins his recovery from injuries sustained in this vehicle accident," Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther said in a statement. "We will be by his side every step of the way."

Local media reports indicated that Bates lost control of his motorcycle, leading to the accident. Further details were not given. 

Frederick Houston, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Field Office in Atlanta, said the agency is "aware of an incident that occurred during a motorcade movement yesterday" in support of the vice president's motorcade. 

"The movement was not affected by the incident," he said. "We are thankful for the support of our law enforcement partners and wish Corporal David Bates a full and speedy recovery.”

Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, are on a two-day bus tour through southwest Georgia. The tour, which started Wednesday, is part of the campaign's effort to reach rural voters in the battleground state. 

The Harris campaign has not commented on the police officer's accident.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A police officer in Savannah, Georgia, was hospitalized Wednesday night for "serious injuries" sustained in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident while working to assist Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' motorcade, police officials said Thursday.
georgia, motorcycle, kamala harris, tim walz, motorcade
240
2024-32-29
Thursday, 29 August 2024 03:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved