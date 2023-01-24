Poll: 73% of Black Georgians Had 'Excellent' Time Voting in Midterms

A new poll reveals that an overwhelming majority of black voters in Georgia rated their voting experiences in the November midterm elections as "excellent."

And of equal note, not a single black voter participating in the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs poll reported having difficulty in casting their ballots on or before Election Day.

The UGA Survey Research Center poll chronicled the responses of 1,253 registered voters in Georgia — all of whom voted in November — over a 23-day period (Nov. 13-Dec. 6).

The survey comes on the heels of prominent Democratic Party politicians, including President Joe Biden and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, labeling the voting situation in Georgia as "Jim Crow on Steroids" or "Jim Crow 2.0" — both derisive references to state lawmakers seemingly wanting racial segregation or voting suppression taking place during electoral events.

For the UGA study, approximately 73% of black voters characterized their voting experience as "excellent;" and 94% of black voters surveyed were "confident" their votes from the November midterms were properly counted by election officials.

That's a higher figure than the percentage of white voters (88%) who were "confident" their November votes were properly counted.

In 2021, Georgia addressed a number of voter-fraud concerns with a new election law — with some of the measures targeting absentee voting and reducing the number of ballot drop boxes in the state.

For the UGA survey, 42% of respondents said Georgia's new voting poll either "greatly" or "somewhat" increased their confidence in the state's election system — compared to 24.6% of survey takers expressing a lack of voting confidence, moving forward.

Also, the UGA poll had a margin-of-error rate of 2.8 percentage points.