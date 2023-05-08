Georgia Dems Call for Special Session on Guns

Democratic lawmakers in Georgia are calling for the state's General Assembly to gather and tackle "firearm-related public safety" in the backdrop of two recent mass shootings.

On Monday, the group sent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp a letter arguing that the high-profile shootings in Atlanta and Moultrie prove the state's "firearm related laws are insufficient" to protect residents.

"For many years, the Georgia General Assembly has passed legislation that has made it easier for dangerous individuals and individuals experiencing mental health crises to acquire and possess firearms," the lawmakers wrote.

"This legislation has been signed into law by you and your predecessors," they continued. "At the same time, our communities have been forced to endure mass casualty events that have become more frequent and more deadly because of these laws."

The lawmakers acknowledged that there was diversity of opinion on how to solve the crisis, but insisted that it can "no longer be ignored" and that the governor should "immediately and without delay call a special session."

Among the letters' signatories were Democratic state Sen. Nabilah Islam and Democratic state Reps. Pedro Marin, Gregg Kennard, and Ruwa Romman.

It comes one week after a suspect, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, allegedly killed one woman and injured four others in Midtown Atlanta. He was arrested hours later in Cobb County and charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Later that week, authorities said 26-year-old Kentavious White killed his mother, grandmother, and manager at the McDonald's he worked at before taking his own life. Police also claimed he was involved in a gunfight less than 48 hours before.