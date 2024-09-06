WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: georgia | brooks county middle school | threat | teen

13-Year-Old Charged in Threat to Georgia Middle School

Friday, 06 September 2024 09:53 PM EDT

A teen in southern Georgia has been arrested as a result of an online threat he allegedly made against Brooks County Middle School, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced Friday night.

The arrest came two days after a deadly school shooting in Winder, Georgia, near Atlanta. On Wednesday morning, 14-year-old student Colt Gray was arrested and charged with killing two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School. Nine others were injured in the shooting.

On Thursday, Brooks County Schools Police Department requested the assistance of the GBI after being alerted to a message that threatened a shooting on the middle school's campus. The post was made on a student/teacher messaging platform. It was not revealed when the threat was made, and the suspect wasn't identified.

"GBI agents and school police began investigating the threat and identified the juvenile who was responsible," the GBI said in a statement posted on Facebook. "He was interviewed and claimed to have made the post as a prank. It was determined the juvenile was attending classes virtually and had not been present on any school property."

The teen was charged with felony terroristic threats and computer trespass and "after consulting with the Department of Juvenile Justice, the juvenile was detained and transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center," the GBI's statement said.

