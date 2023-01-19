Atlanta Antifa Promotes 'Night of Rage' After Deadly Encounter With Police

Antifa protesters in Atlanta are calling for a "night of rage" this Friday against law enforcement officials, after a police raid of so-called "cop city" resulted in the death of an alleged armed protester.

On Wednesday, Georgia State Patrol troopers reportedly attempted a "clearing operation" of the future site of the $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Following the incident, Michael Register, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation director, confirmed to the Atlanta media the protester's death had occurred in self-defense, once the armed individual opened fire on a trooper — "without warning."

Officials have yet to release the name of the protester killed in the gunfire incident.

The official GBI statement reads: "At about 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, as law enforcement was moving through the property, officers located a man inside a tent in the woods. "Officers gave verbal commands to the man who did not comply and shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper. Other law enforcement officers returned fire, hitting the man."

"Law enforcement evacuated the Trooper to a safe area. The man died on the scene," the statement continued. "The injured Georgia State Patrol Trooper was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery."

"A handgun and shell casings were located at the scene. The GBI is working the officer-involved shooting and the investigation is still active and ongoing," the statement concluded.

According to reports, four other protesters were arrested at the scene and charged with domestic terrorism and aggravated assault on a public safety officer at DeKalb County Jail.

Antifa officials are disputing the GBI's account from Wednesday's deadly incident. And for Friday's "night of rage," they're threatening "reciprocal violence" against law enforcement.

In a statement posted on social media, the "Scenes from the Atlanta Forest" account reads: "A call for retaliation. Consider this a call for reciprocal violence to be done to the police and their allies. On Friday, January 20th, wherever you are, you are invited to participate in a night of rage in order to honor the memory of our fallen comrade."

Also, the forest defenders claim their fellow protester was "murdered" by police.

The injured state trooper has not been identified.

Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement praising law enforcement's actions, while also "praying" for the recovery of the injured officer.

"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for this brave Trooper and public safety officers across all law enforcement agencies today," said Kemp. "As our thoughts remain with him and his family, our resolve also remains steadfast and strong to see criminals brought to justice."

Last month, in the same area of Atlanta, police reportedly arrested five antifa personnel on domestic terrorism charges.

According to one report describing the December incident, "police found a cache of explosives. Leading up to the raid, militants tried to burn a man to death in a car."