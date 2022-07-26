Georgia Abortion Ban Faces Lawsuit

Pro-choice groups have joined with health care providers in filing a lawsuit to challenge Georgia's ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Axios reports.

Georgia's ban took effect last week following the Supreme Court's decision that struck down Roe v. Wade, the law having been blocked since 2019.

In response, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and Planned Parenthood Federation of America joined with various doctors, health-care providers, and advocates in suing the state in the Superior Court of Fulton County.

"SisterSong and our partners have been in the fight against Georgia's six-week abortion ban from the beginning, and today we are sending a clear message that we're not giving up," said the group's executive director, Monica Simpson. "This extreme ban rooted in white supremacy will hurt so many and will disproportionately hurt Black women — who in Georgia are more than twice as likely as white women to die from pregnancy complications. We are committed to our vision for reproductive justice for Georgians, in which everyone including Queer, trans and low-income people all have the freedom to decide to have children, to not have children, and to raise the families they have in thriving communities."

"This abortion ban sends the disturbing message that Georgia is closed to women seeking equal opportunity and basic rights to make private decisions about their future," ACLU of Georgia Executive Director Andrea Young said in a statement. "Georgia's economic growth was built on the Atlanta business community's commitment to diversity and tolerance and this extreme law will have a chilling effect on that growth."