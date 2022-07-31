George Jetson Is Born, Twitter Reacts

The birthday of the jet-set commuting father of the Hanna-Barbera cartoon has finally rolled around, and Twitter went wild.

The topic of George Jetson's July 31, 2022, birthday started trending on Twitter after a fan, Brendan Kergin, pointed it out.

"I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson," Kergin wrote on Thursday.

According to Hollywood Life, social media was flooded with hilarious reactions.

One user tweeted, "Well I feel old now."

"George Jetson was born somewhere around today, congrats!" another added. "Flying cars and robot maids soon, lads."

"Breaking news! George jetson's mother is in labor! Admitted to hospital! He is on the way…" another ribbed.

Beginning in September 1962, the Hanna-Barbera Production projected a comical vision of the world in 100 years. George, the husband, and Jane, the wife, set forth to make ends meet in their Skypad Apartments in Orbit City. Together the two faced trials and tribulations of 2062, caring for their teen daughter Judy and younger son Elroy; they made things work with the help of flying cars and robot maids.