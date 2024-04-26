GWU Protester Calls for 'Final Solution' for Jews

An anti-Israel protester at George Washington University has incited outrage on social media after being spotted with a sign that called for the "final solution," which was the Nazi plan to eliminate all Jews in World War II.

The unidentified older man was seen carrying an oversized Palestinian flag at the student encampment on the Washington, D.C., campus, as well as the sign that recalled Adolf Hitler's euphemism for the plan to exterminate the Jews.

"Looks like he was SS in his teen years," JT wrote on X, referring to the Nazi Schutzstaffel, or "protective echelon," in German.

"Gray hair, beret, anti-Semite—faculty for sure," Sisyphus said.

Left Brained Ham Sandwich posted: "He not only said the quiet part out loud, he put it in writing."

The image surfaced as hundreds of anti-Israel protesters took over University Yard on George Washington's campus, mirroring similar action in recent days at schools up and down the East Coast and across the country.

On Friday morning, the university said in a statement that the remaining protesters "and any who attempt to join them are trespassing on private property and violating university regulations."

"We continue to work with the [Metropolitan Police Department] to ensure the safety and security of our campus," the school continued. "We are aware that individuals who are not GW students have joined the protest, and we have taken steps to restrict access to University Yard."

"We will pursue disciplinary actions against the GW students involved in these unauthorized demonstrations that continue to disrupt university operations," it concluded.

In an afternoon statement, George Washington University said it had "informed demonstrators that their presence and conduct … have been and continue to be in violation of several university policies and are considered trespassing."

"The university also said that any student who remains in University Yard may be placed on temporary suspension and administratively barred from campus," the statement said.

The Washington Post reported that the demonstration was organized by the DMV coalition of Students for Justice in Palestine. Beginning with tents in the wee hours of Thursday morning, by the afternoon, the encampment had grown to include bullhorns, drums, and hundreds of students, faculty and activists.

Some reportedly chanted for the end of Israel, while others called for colleges to cut ties with the Jewish state and protect the free speech of pro-Palestinian student organizers.

According to the university, law students were taking their final exams in adjacent buildings as the demonstration was taking place.

In an initial statement on the situation on Thursday, the school said it "will prohibit all non-GW individuals from participating in any demonstration on university property," adding that it "does not permit overnight encampments on university property."

In an update Thursday night, the university reiterated that "the encampment is an unauthorized use of university space and violates several university policies."